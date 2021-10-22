3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $369,900

New Construction the Nehalem T in River's Edge built by Chad E. Davis Construction. Efficient open flr plan, Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig - Photos/Tour of Similar Home from Other Subdivision - Features/Finishes May Differ