New Construction the Nehalem T in River's Edge. Efficient open flr plan, Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig - Photos/Tour of Similar Home from Other Subdivision - Features/Finishes May Differ - **will have covered rear deck
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $369,900
