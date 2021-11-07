 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $387,500

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $387,500

Country feel meets modern building! Wonderful home located on quiet street in the heart of Brownsville! Home features a large living room and family room as well as a full bath on the main level, and 3 bedrooms and a bath on the second level! Enjoy the detached garage/shop along with a storage shed. Step out into the quiet and peaceful backyard with large concrete patio. Check out the 3D tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News