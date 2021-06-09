3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $419,000

Almost new construction, but better! This single level home is waiting for you! Wonderful open flor plan with kitchen island, formal or informal dining. Spacious master suite with walk in shower. View and gorgeous sunsets can be enjoyed from the many windows. Master faces the west for great views. Large wrap around deck. Low maintenance yard (new plants being installed 5/21). Rear load extra large and tall garage. Small fenced area. All of the extras are ready for you to enjoy. View More