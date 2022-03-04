3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $429,900

New Construction the HOUSTON A in River's Edge built by Chad E. Davis Construction, LLC. Efficient open plan, Laminate flrs, wd wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig.*Pics/Tour of Similar Home in other Subdivision - finishes/features may differ No Windows in Gar Dr.