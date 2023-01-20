3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $430,000

Three dead whales have washed up on the Oregon coast over the past week. KGW, citing Seaside Aquarium, reports that a baby gray whale washed ashore Wednesday at Fort Stevens State Park, only 100 yards from where a dead sperm whale beached over the weekend. A gray whale also washed up last week on the central coast near Reedsport. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency told KGW that the most recent gray whale calf to wash ashore appeared to be a stillborn. There are no indications that it was struck by a ship or that it died from human interaction.