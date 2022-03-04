New Construction the HOUSTON A in River's Edge built by Chad E. Davis Construction, LLC. Efficient open plan, Laminate flrs, wd wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig.*Pics/Tour of Similar Home in other Subdivision - finishes/features may differ No Windows in Gar Dr.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
With the Downtown Corvallis Association dissolving after nearly four decades of service, the job of promoting and advocating for downtown busi…
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site …
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman connected to a homicide discovered Friday night, and also is …
Benton County officials have moved ahead with plans to acquire property where they want to build a new justice campus, including a jail, throu…
A man is dead following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Albany Monday night, Feb. 28.
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
The times, they are a-changin’. The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, discussed options for amending the county’s indo…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
Tucked in off of Circle Boulevard in North Corvallis, appearing wedged between a much larger Papa Murphy’s store and a shop that sells cannabi…