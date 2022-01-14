NEW CONSTRUCTION, CUSTOM HOME, HIGH QUALITY FINISHES! Welcoming from the moment you walk in. Large & open living room w/ quality laminate flooring (lifetime warranty). Beautiful custom kitchen w/ extra large quartz island perfect for entertaining. Custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Large bedrooms & spacious master suite (trayed ceiling, his/hers closets). Will be fully landscaped w/ UG sprinklers. Plenty of yard space & paved alley access to garage. Quiet street & desirable location.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $464,900
