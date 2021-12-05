 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $487,000

HISTORICAL CHARM! Exceptionally nice 1800's home on a large lot with a wrap around porch. Throughout the home you will find great features including a foyer right inside the front door, stained glass windows, a large living room, a claw foot soaking tub, and a formal dining area. Outside you will find a three car detached garage with a workshop area and tons of storage. This wonderful 3 story home is located in the heart of Brownsville, minutes away from downtown. Don't miss out on this GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!

