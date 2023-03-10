Beautiful new construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious living room. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets. Large master bedroom. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $529,900
