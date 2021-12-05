 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $569,900

Almost river frontage and 3.38 acres with a great triple wide home and garage! Enjoy the park like setting w/ flat land and room to grow. Home features a great floor plan w/ 2 living rooms, 3 bed and 2 bath, each bedroom has a great size walk in closet! The master bedroom has a large walk in close and private bath. Enjoy the new SS appliances in the kitchen w/ lots of counter space and cabinets! Detached 2 car garage w/ power and storage space. This one you have to see to enjoy! Call for an appt to view!

