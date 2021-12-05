Almost river frontage and 3.38 acres with a great triple wide home and garage! Enjoy the park like setting w/ flat land and room to grow. Home features a great floor plan w/ 2 living rooms, 3 bed and 2 bath, each bedroom has a great size walk in closet! The master bedroom has a large walk in close and private bath. Enjoy the new SS appliances in the kitchen w/ lots of counter space and cabinets! Detached 2 car garage w/ power and storage space. This one you have to see to enjoy! Call for an appt to view!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nicole Garett loves to create experiences for people — whether it be a tea party, luxury picnic, birthday party, corporate event or wedding. I…
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
Here's what residents of Corvallis need to know
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
While the company 'pops up' in 100-plus communities nationwide, this is its first in Corvallis — which has strong ties to the company's leadership.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Benton County has tentatively ruled out a South Corvallis site for a new jail and other components of its proposed justice improvement plan.