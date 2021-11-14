3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $699,000

Open House Sun Nov 14th 12-3pm Views from almost every room! Newly updated, this spacious home is great for entertaining! Open kitchen with eat bar and bench area .Dining/living rm w/ vaulted ceiling to 2nd story Upstairs has a large bonus room currently used as 4th bedroom (bunk beds can stay or be removed per request). New luxury bathroom with soak tub accommodates the 2nd and 3rd upstairs bedrooms. Master bd rm opens to large deck and views of the Willamette Valley. Finished 3 car garage. Steep Dr