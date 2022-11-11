Farm House Style New Construction with Solar Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main level with custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace & mantel with marble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahogany covered porches w/ views of the pond
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
“This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety."
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Here's how much an increase is proposed.
It's still very close, but two organizations have called it.
The second-place candidate is not far behind. Ranked voting may play a role in its debut in Corvallis.
The results may not be known until December. Here's why.
The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Coast Range and Cascade foothills, and a winter storm warning for the Cascades, including Tombstone Pass.
Voters in these cities just said no to psilocybin, some forever, some just for two years.
But with the city's first crack at ranked choice voting, it's not a sure thing because he's not at 50% yet.