 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A Beautiful Oasis in the Country on 5 acres with a new built home that has everything to offer. High End finishes inside/out of this Custom Built 2019 home, board and batt style exterior finish with a 5,000 sq ft Main Garden, Herb Garden, Chicken Coop, 32'x35' Barn, Massive 8'+ crawlspace/basement storage area. 3 office/storage rooms in garage, 24 solar panels, Backup Generator Hookup, Full RV Hookups/Dump, 8+ parking spots plus an extra RV parking area with pull through driveway, 75+ GPM Well and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News