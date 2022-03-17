Beautiful secluded property on 9.74ac. Only 15min from Corvallis, yet very private & out of the way. Amazing fertile soil will grow anything you plant in it! Yr around stream and large pond ensure water supply on the property, w/ a great producing well tested for purity. Large 3 stall barn w/ tack room & space to store your tools! Separate 30x50 shop space, carport attached to the house & large parking area in front of the barn will support an RV.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NAACP has picketed Fred Meyer, demanding the Portland-headquartered retailer apologize or face boycott for discrimination three women say they…
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.
The idea is to increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers traveling through campus.
A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.
On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same …
A ninth-seeded team without even one senior played suffocating defense and showed the patience to find its best shooter, not rattled by the ne…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
A public march will be held at the Corvallis Fred Meyer at noon Saturday, March 12 to call awareness to alleged racial discrimination experien…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times. Guest editorials in this space are intended to prov…