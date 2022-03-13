 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,595,000

OLD WORLD CHARM---MODERN AMENITIES.. Authentic Tudor-style home situated on secluded, 5-acre lot in beautiful Highland Dell. Elegant home features double height ceiling in LR with floor-to-ceiling window wall overlooking beautifully landscaped backyard. Gourmet kitchen has Viking range/oven & wall & warming ovens, honed marble island & walk-in pantry. MBR on main level & 2 spacious br's, 2 baths & bonus room on 2nd level. 1200 sq. ft. m/l 3-car garage shop area w/ext access.

