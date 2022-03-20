 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $110,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gardener's delight in a desirable NW Corvallis manufactured home park! Tons of updates throughout, including double pane windows, trim, flooring & fresh paint. The kitchen boasts newer appliances & cabinet doors. Bedrooms all have large closets, while the laundry room provides added storage. A fully enclosed back deck looks out onto the landscaped yard, where existing flowerbeds are ready to take off with a little TLC. Ramped access to both front & back doors. A MUST VISIT!

