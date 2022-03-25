3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $134,500

Well cared for 2018' manufactured home in a park. Open space throughout livingroom, kitchen, dining room & breakfast nook. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Great layout with main suite is on opposite side of other bedrooms. Fantastic location just a few minutes from local dining, local breweries, shopping, downtown & OSU. Buyer must be apply & be approved w/ park. Garbage, water, sewer & seasonal pool included in space rent. Come see it before its gone!