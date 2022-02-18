Beautiful home in Summerset Village! Split layout with a lovely kitchen, breakfast nook and combo dining, plus a spacious walk in closet and bathroom in the main bedroom. Lots of storage, clean, affordable and in a perfect location - just minutes from OSU and Willamette Park. Rare opportunities in this price range, don’t miss out on this gem! Park approval is required.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $135,000
