3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $139,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This beautiful home is move-in ready with plenty of recent updates! New interior paint, new carpet and a main bath remodel in 2020. Featuring granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a step-in shower with dual shower heads in the master bath and a lovely tile surround in the main bathroom. The wheelchair ramp, spacious layout and extra grab bars make this home very accessible. Open up the master bedroom door to your low maintenance backyard and enjoy a cup of coffee under the gazebo!

