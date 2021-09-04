 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $140,000

This home has two living areas! Formal dining and a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinetry. Primary suite is separate from the rest of the bedrooms allowing for more privacy. Yard surrounding entire home is abounding in flowers shrubs, fruit and herbs. Cozy patio with retractable roof makes for a nice outdoor living area.Buyers must obtain park approval. Park rent is $570 per month and includes basic cable.

