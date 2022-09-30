 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $169,900

Beautiful like new home has been gently lived in & is move in ready. Light and bright with neutral colors & generous windows make this house feel like a home. The open kitchen is welcoming, warm & is perfect for hosting family BBQs or events. The large primary bedroom features a walk in closet & spacious primary bathroom. A blank canvas of a yard is fully fenced, with rock pathways, flower beds & a storage shed for all your yard tools. Located on the edge of Knoll Terrace park this feels like country living

