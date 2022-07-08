 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $195,000

Better than new manufactured home in North Star Park. Very comfortable home with heat pump and single car garage. Quiet location on end of cul de sac with protected wet land area behind the home. Also small fenced yard is included. Rent includes cable and is $570 per month. Price will go to $600 October 1st, 2022. Don't miss out! Easy to show. Deadline for offers is Sunday July 10th at 5:00PM. Response by Mon July 11 by 5:00PM

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis considers freedom this Fourth

Corvallis considers freedom this Fourth

Daytime Fourth of July fun in Corvallis included the town's annual low-key patriotic parade, as well as the return of the Corvallis Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News