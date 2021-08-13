3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $224,900

Single level living with an amazing view. The features that were added during the 2020 rebuild make this home like no other that you will come across. The park rent includes water, sewer, and basic cable. The 3-tier water filtration system and full home back-up generator ensure that you have power and quality water at all times. Check out the extensive list of features attached. The house is set up and ready for you to enjoy the luxury living that it brings. Start the move to make this your NEW HOME.