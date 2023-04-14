Take the good & make it GREAT! That's what the sellers have done with their barely lived in home in this all ages park! Beautiful finishing touches inside like LVP floors & CUSTOM BUILT updates outside! Covered porch & deck w/ an amazing unobstructed view of the mountains. Enclosed & secured carport for car in the front & private workshop in back. Large storage shed & yard space. Park Rent includes w/s/g, cable, playground, clubhouse, RV/Boat rental space & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $225,000
