3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $310,000

Charming townhome in NW Corvallis. Close to hospital and schools. Lots of updates including quartz countertops in kitchen and updated bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped private yard backs to Brandis City Park. Kitchen opens to dining area w/breakfast bar, living room w/ woodburning fireplace. Laundry and 1/2 bath on main level. Primary and 2nd bedroom on upper level with Jack-n-Jill bath. 3rd bedroom/study/office with wood floor, skylight and private entrance from front deck.