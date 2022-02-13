 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $325,000

Charming and affordable zero-lot line townhome in a great neighborhood close to schools. Open floor plan ready for your ideas with a cozy gas fireplace and W/D hookups. Upstairs bedroom with french doors to a separate deck. Ductless heat pump w/ AC. Separate fenced patio and low maintenance yard for privacy.

