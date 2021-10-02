 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $330,000

Just 12 minutes to downtown Corvallis or Albany as well as a short drive to Salem. Just across the street from McDonald-Dunn Forest Hiking & Biking trails. One block from Santiam Christian School, as well as the beautiful Adair County Park and E.E. Wilson wildlife area. Zero lot line 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, garage, AC, fenced backyard. Is this the opportunity you have been looking for??

