3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $334,500

Mini farm inside the city limits. Close to schools, shopping & bus. Half-acre property that is zoned for 3 units - potentially dividable - buyers to complete own due diligence. Property has multiple fruit trees, grapes & space to have a wonderful garden. Plenty of room for work or learn from home opportunities. Great for investor or owner occupied. All interested parties must be accompanied by real estate agent when touring property exterior. Make all offers contingent on viewing the interior

