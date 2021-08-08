3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $370,000

Have it your way! This single-level 3/2 home is in the heart of Corvallis, walking distance to shopping, schools, bus lines, parks, etc. It’s been in the family since it was built You can lovingly restore it to today's' appeal. Bring your ideas & creativity to this home. Enjoy a great floor plan with family room, fireplace, likely wood floors under carpet, huge yard, private patio, and double garage with many built-ins. Appliances included (except MW)