3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $379,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. South Corvallis Gem. Full of character and charm inside and out. The backyard is a private oasis for a gardening enthusiast or outdoor relaxer. Established fruit trees, raised garden beds, a gardening shed, large covered patio and beautiful chicken coop await you. Home updates include newer roof (2020) new furnace (2021), vinyl windows, laminate flooring, carpet, exterior and interior paint. Nestled into quiet cul-de-sac just outside of town, with easy access to bike paths, parks, OSU and downtown!