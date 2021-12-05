 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

Cute as a button! Totally redone everywhere! Remodeled kitchen, bath, new carpet, interior and exterior paint, & new roof. Hardwood floors and double car garage with small shop area too. Convenient to stores, schools, medical services, bus lines and more. Come see it soon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News