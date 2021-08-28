 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gardener's Delight! This 1950's ranch sytle home has a new addition in 2005 featuring a family room with skylights, laminated floor, vaulted ceiling, plus a half bath. It's on a parklike beautifully landscaped 0.38 acres lot conveniently located close to schools, shopping & bus line. Paved drive way access from both Country Club Dr & 49th St, offers room for RV/boat parking. Several sheds in back yard for added storage. Landmark warranty with well/septic coverage provided.

