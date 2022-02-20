 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000

Townhome in desirable Corvallis neighborhood: 3 beds, 2.5 bath end unit is, move in ready! The 9’ ceilings throughout and the vaulted bedrooms gives this home it’s light and airy feel. Maple cabinets throughout also provide its classic elegant touch. Gas forced air and air conditioning. Easy access to greenspace, city park, nature trails, and bus transportation. Close to schools, Timberhill Athletic Club, and Timberhill Shopping Center. HOA maintains exterior & yard maintenance and pest control.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News