3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000

Townhome in desirable Corvallis neighborhood: 3 beds, 2.5 bath end unit is, move in ready! The 9’ ceilings throughout and the vaulted bedrooms gives this home it’s light and airy feel. Maple cabinets throughout also provide its classic elegant touch. Gas forced air and air conditioning. Easy access to greenspace, city park, nature trails, and bus transportation. Close to schools, Timberhill Athletic Club, and Timberhill Shopping Center. HOA maintains exterior & yard maintenance and pest control.