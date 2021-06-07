3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000

Great opportunity in Adair Village! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, beautifully maintained, with spacious yard in a quiet cul-de-sac. Popular floor plan offers both living & family room with a formal dining area. All stainless steel appliances included with the home. Relax in the summer evening on the deck or around the firepit in the fully fenced backyard. Excellent location being less than 15 minutes to Corvallis & downtown Albany, close to parks & schools. Gas forced air & A/C. View More