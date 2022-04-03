Well maintained, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two living areas, cozy gas fireplace, gas forced air & central A/C. Upgraded kitchen with cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, and black appliances, including gas range. New refrigerator & washer/dryer in 2021! Balcony off the dining room. All bedrooms and laundry on upper level. Primary bedroom has private bathroom & spacious walk-in closet. Attached garage with extra storage. New roof in 2020. Easy access to OSU, shopping, bus lines, bike paths, parks & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $385,000
Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?
