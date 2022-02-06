3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $390,000

A mini Eden. Move-in ready, yet room for a creative touch make this a home you can’t miss. Fenced back yard with deck, stone patio, raised gardens & fire pit are perfect for summer evenings. Landscaping yard coupled with underground sprinkler in front, shed and mature fruit foliage make this a gardener’s dream. Owner’s suite offers walk-in closet and second bath with walk-in shower. Nestled into the desired South Corvallis neighborhood, this corner lot is just blocks away from Willamette River.