3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $395,000

Peace & quiet is the name of the game. This beautiful 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1,281 sqft home is located on a dead-end street, next to farm land you really have a low traffic area. Out front you have a double car carport, as well as a double car garage. The step-down living room, & added family room off the kitchen give you plenty of livable space. The walk-in pantry with added room gives you plenty of storage space as well. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard complete with walk-around patio. Priced to sell!