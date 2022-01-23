3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $395,000

Turnkey 3/2 in desirable NW Corvallis neighborhood! This home features many updates including; laminate flooring throughout, skylights that make it feel light and airy, updated kitchen(island included), Master suite w/ French doors leading to backyard & so much more. The backyard has a large wrap-around Trex deck, shed w/ new roof, and gate that accesses a walking path. New roof/skylights installed on home 1/22 & new fully fenced in backyard. Come see this while it's still on the market!