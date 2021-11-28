 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $399,000

Single level charmer in sought after SW neighborhood. Well maintained and stylish, fully fenced yard with plenty of room! Shiplap accents, built in shelving, updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms. Subway tiling in kitchen, floating shelves, light and bright! Cozy feel in this lovely home. Great deck for relaxing or entertaining. Newer utility shed/studio with a window, great for storage or extra personal space!

