 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $399,900

Nicely updated & maintained 1943 Bungalow. GREAT LOCATION! Across from RESER Stadium Veterinary School, & OSU campus. Close to historic downtown Corvallis. Original Hardwoods, mantle & wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen, massive upstairs bedroom, 2 bedrooms on main, storage shed, LARGE fenced yard. Wonderful home with large updated windows; fresh paint in living/kitchen rooms.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News