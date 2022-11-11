 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $415,000

The Deschutes- Traditions exterior1702 sq.ft3 bed 2 bathroom Build your dream home on this property. This home has a wonderful floor plan with a very large great room concept. Large primary suite. Multiple Adair floor plans are also available to build on this site. All plans can be modified to suit your needs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Oregon voted

How Oregon voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News