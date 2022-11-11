The Deschutes- Traditions exterior1702 sq.ft3 bed 2 bathroom Build your dream home on this property. This home has a wonderful floor plan with a very large great room concept. Large primary suite. Multiple Adair floor plans are also available to build on this site. All plans can be modified to suit your needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $415,000
