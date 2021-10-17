3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $420,000

Well maintained home, on a larger lot in desirable Timberhill neighborhood. Spacious fully fenced backyard with beautifully landscaped flower & raised garden beds, covered stamped concrete patio, & garden shed. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is a comfortable layout with both a formal living room including a fireplace & family room. Guest bathroom has ADA walk in tub, while master suite has walk-in shower. Great location - two blocks to Bessie Coleman (Hoover) Elementary & minutes from Timberhill Shopping.