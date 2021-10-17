Single level charmer with so much storage! Plenty of room with the open floor plan. Huge living room, spacious dining area with an amazing fireplace mantel. If you’re working from home, there’s plenty of space both inside and out. Great yard, fully fenced, with extra big detatched double garage. Bonus room for office or crafting. Backyard deck with concrete pad and electric ready for a hot tub. Wood floors and skylights that make this home light and bright. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $420,000
