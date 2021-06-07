 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Stylish mid-century modern builder’s house! One-level, 3-bedroom house on sizable corner lot w/an additional room off kitchen/living room that could be 4th bedroom or office w/built-ins. Large living room windows face spacious fenced yard with covered patio. Good-sized kitchen, 1-1/2 bath, great natural light and 2-car garage. Newer roof and heating/cooling system, new carpet, fireplace, blocks from OSU, schools and shopping. Central location on bus line. View More

