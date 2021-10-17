3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de sac, not only has a comfortable layout but also a spacious and private backyard. Main level has laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and a nicely laid out kitchen with modern touches. Master suite has vaulted ceilings as well, along with a large closet and spacious bath attached. Fully fenced backyard includes garden beds, playground structure, and garden shed. Perfect location – close to schools, easy commute to N Albany and NW Corvallis.