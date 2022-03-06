3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $430,000

Step into a beautiful turn-key home with newly landscaped front and back yards including an eco friendly (herbicide/pesticide free) lawn that supports pollination. Follow the new paver path to the front door where a home with wonderful flow awaits. The family room with slider doors is where a 14x34' paver patio awaits grilling and relaxation. Enjoy entertaining w/ separate LR & FR. Primary bedroom w/ensuite & walk-in delivers contentment. Sale contingent upon seller finding replacement property.