New Construction, Plan 1679 located in Ponderosa Ridge neighborhood. Great room layout with Kitchen, Dining, and Living on main level plus territorial views of trails and hillside. Second level includes Owner suite, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Fencing and front yard landscape included.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $432,651
