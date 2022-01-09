Excellent opportunities await one seeking a well-maintained single level home in an excellent NW Neighborhood. Wood floors & light filled rooms throughout. Spacious living room with brick fireplace & large window. Updated kitchen with tile backsplash, appliances & adjacent to informal living space. Outside entertaining is a breeze in the oversized screened-in Gazebo with vaulted & wood ceilings. Impressive mature gardens with numerous bulbs, Magnolia tree & raised beds. Living in easy in this great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000
