3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,910

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Great room layout with island kitchen, and pantry. Complete with spacious primary suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model

Handling co-parent's bad-mouthing

Q: My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he's upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories, and I'm confident he's saying terrible things about me to the kids. What's good ex-etiquette?

